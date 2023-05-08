TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 470 at Barclays

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 470 ($5.87) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised TUI from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised TUI from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded TUI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TUI from GBX 1,400 ($17.49) to GBX 1,520 ($18.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

TUI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $6.70 on Thursday. TUI has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

