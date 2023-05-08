Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS.

NYSE TSN traded down $9.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,334,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Tyson Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

