U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $114.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $91,810.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,326.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Articles

