UBS Group AG Buys 440,953 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,953 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.24% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $545,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.94. 79,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,013. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.20. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

