UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,948,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UBS Group AG owned 2.43% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,212,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.43. The company had a trading volume of 224,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,952. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

