UBS Group Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $460.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $428.04.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $444.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.53. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $468.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.