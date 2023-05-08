UBS Group Trims Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Target Price to $100.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

STLD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.13.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

