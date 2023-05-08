UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Sells $1,021,104.00 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $1,021,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,911.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Oberdorf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00.

UFPT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.49. 81,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 12.27%.

UFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

