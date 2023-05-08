UMA (UMA) Price Up 34.6% Over Last Week

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, UMA has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00009620 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $189.38 million and approximately $99.46 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,504,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,219,682 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

