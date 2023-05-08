Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.5 %

Unilever Announces Dividend

NYSE:UL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,149. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

