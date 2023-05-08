United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) VP Nathan O’neill Sells 700 Shares

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ USLM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.25. 6,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.55. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $932.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.71.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 358,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

