United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) VP Nathan O’neill Sells 700 Shares

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ USLM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.25. 6,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.55. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $932.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.71.
United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter.
United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 358,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Lime & Minerals (USLM)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.