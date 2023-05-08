Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $11.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Upwork has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

