Utah Retirement Systems Buys 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Oracle were worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.57. 3,328,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044,620. The stock has a market cap of $260.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $97.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

