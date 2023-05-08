Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.72. 6,086,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,103,991. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

