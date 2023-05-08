Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Linde were worth $28,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Linde by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Linde by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 22,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 8,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Stock Performance

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $365.78. The stock had a trading volume of 393,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

