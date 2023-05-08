Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after buying an additional 126,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after acquiring an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after purchasing an additional 89,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,119,302 shares of company stock worth $31,114,171. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $326.25. The stock had a trading volume of 917,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

