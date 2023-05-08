Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,800 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Electric were worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $100.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,618. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.70.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

