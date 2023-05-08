Utah Retirement Systems Sells 700 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.15. The company had a trading volume of 642,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,675. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

