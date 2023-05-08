Vai (VAI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,104.97

Vai (VAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $57.25 million and $28,104.97 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

