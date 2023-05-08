Vancity Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,045 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 907,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,257. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

