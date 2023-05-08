Vancity Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,309 shares of company stock worth $8,261,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $431.92. The stock had a trading volume of 513,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,422. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.88 and its 200 day moving average is $424.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.84, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

