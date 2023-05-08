Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $7.11 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,395 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.00. 164,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day moving average of $209.43. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

