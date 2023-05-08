Vancity Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 2.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 217,308 shares worth $17,467,482. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.41. 5,471,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,306,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

