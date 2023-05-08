Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,138 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.74. 467,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,642. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock worth $2,189,462. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

