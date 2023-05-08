Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,843 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VIG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.92. 391,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,728. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

