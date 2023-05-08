Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:VSGX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 76,817 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

