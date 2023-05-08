Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.11. 197,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

