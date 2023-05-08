Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,575.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 117,926 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,388,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 66,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

ESGV traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.11. 197,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.