Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VWO opened at $40.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

