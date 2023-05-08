Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Cut by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 5.6% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 630,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.