Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $251.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,995. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.53. The company has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

