Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after buying an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,864,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.54. 3,521,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,586. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

