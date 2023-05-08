Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,359 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 633,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,768. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

