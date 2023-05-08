Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.6% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $378.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

