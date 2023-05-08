Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.6% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $378.46. The stock had a trading volume of 613,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

