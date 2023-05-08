Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,172 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,058,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,883,000 after buying an additional 919,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,564,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $378.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,662. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

