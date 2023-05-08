Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,099 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.29% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $758,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.56. The stock had a trading volume of 836,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,536. The company has a market capitalization of $282.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

