Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,800,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,425. The stock has a market cap of $282.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.