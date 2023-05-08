Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Holdings Boosted by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 185.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.20. 817,394 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

