Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.29. The stock had a trading volume of 641,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

