Vantage Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 30,253 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,253 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 0.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 44,192 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 415,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,673. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

