Vantage Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises about 0.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,875.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,814. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

