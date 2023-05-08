Vantage Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September accounts for about 4.8% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS:BSEP traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $32.26. 1,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

