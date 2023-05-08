Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,619,000 after purchasing an additional 258,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 127,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,505. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

