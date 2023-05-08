Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $24.67 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

AGG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.29. 1,089,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,208. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

