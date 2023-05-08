Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $429,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $208.73. The stock had a trading volume of 508,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,307. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.33.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

