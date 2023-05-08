Vantage Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,580,363. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

