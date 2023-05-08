Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,348,000 after buying an additional 1,313,771 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,330,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,033,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 997,989 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 822,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,323. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $98.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.