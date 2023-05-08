Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.46 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.34 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Veeco Instruments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.25. 944,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $23.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.