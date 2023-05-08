Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Shares Down 2.4%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Velan Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

About Velan

Velan, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of industrial valves for use in industry applications. Its products include gate, globe and check valves, quarter-turn valves, cryogenic valves, HF acid valves, bellows seal valves, and steam traps. The company was founded by A. K. Velan in 1950 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

